Rice narrowly beats Our Lady of the Lake 80-77

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)Quincy Olivari scored 25 points and Rice held off Our Lady of the Lake 80-77 on Friday.

Olivari and Travis Evee each made a pair of free throws, for three-point leads, in the final 16 seconds left to help secure it.

Evee had 12 points for Rice (13-12), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Chris Mullins added 10 points.

Ethan White had 24 points for the Saints. Ruben Monzon added 17 points. Jordan Embry had 17 points.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Saints on the season. Rice defeated Our Lady of the Lake 103-64 on Nov. 28.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES