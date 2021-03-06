Rice lifts New Mexico St. over Dixie State 76-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP)Jabari Rice matched his season high with 20 points and New Mexico State topped Dixie State 76-66 on Friday night.

Donnie Tillman scored 13 points for New Mexico State (9-7, 6-6 Western Athletic Conference), Evan Gilyard II scored 12 and C.J. Roberts 10.

Hunter Schofield had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Trailblazers (8-12, 4-9), Cameron Gooden scored 16 and Andre Mulibea 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES