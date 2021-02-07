Rice carries New Mexico St. past California Baptist 97-70

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (AP)Jabari Rice had 20 points as New Mexico State rolled past California Baptist 97-70 on Saturday night.

Donnie Tillman had 19 points for New Mexico State (4-4, 1-3 Western Athletic Conference). Evan Gilyard II added 13 points. William McNair had 12 points.

Ty Rowell had 22 points for the Lancers (9-6, 4-4). Elijah Thomas added 14 points. Gorjok Gak had 13 points.

The Aggies leveled the season series against the Lancers with the win. California Baptist defeated New Mexico State 85-75 on Friday.

The game was played across the New Mexico-Texas border at Eastwood High School due to local restrictions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES