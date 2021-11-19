Rice, Carey spark Georgetown over Siena 83-65

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP)Kaiden Rice tossed in 23 points and Donald Carey scored 20 to lead Georgetown to an 83-65 victory over Siena in nonconference play Friday night.

Rice knocked down 7 of 10 shots from 3-point range for the Hoyas (2-1). Dante Harris scored 14, while Aminu Mohammed contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.

Jackson Stormo scored a career-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds for the Saints (0-4). Andrew Platek added 12 points and Colby Rogers scored 11.

