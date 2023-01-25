KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Ishmael Leggett’s 25 points helped Rhode Island defeat Dayton 75-70 on Wednesday night.

Leggett also contributed six rebounds for the Rams (7-13, 3-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brayon Freeman scored 21 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Jalen Carey was 4 of 5 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Daron Holmes led the way for the Flyers (13-8, 5-3) with 19 points and two blocks. Dayton also got 14 points from Kobe Elvis. Koby Brea also had 11 points.

Rhode Island went into the half ahead of Dayton 32-27. Leggett scored 11 points in the half. Leggett led Rhode Island with 14 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.