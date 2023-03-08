NEW YORK (AP)Erik Reynolds II scored 34 points to lead Saint Joseph’s over George Washington 87-76 on Wednesday night in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Reynolds had six rebounds for the Hawks (16-16). Cameron Brown added 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Lynn Greer III was 4 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points.

James Bishop led the Colonials (16-16) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and eight assists. Ricky Lindo Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds for George Washington. Brendan Adams also had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.