Reserves Haskett, Ledlum power Harvard past Columbia 77-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
NEW YORK (AP)Reserves Rio Haskett and freshman Chris Ledlum combined to score 34 points and Harvard held off Columbia 77-69 on Friday night.

Haskett scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, for the Crimson (19-7, 8-3 Ivy League). Ledlum finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Justin Bassey tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Chris Lewis scored 10.

Mike Smith poured in 34 points, accounting for 68% of the Lions’ offense. Ike Nweke added 13 points and eight rebounds as Columbia (6-21, 1-10) lost its 10th straight game.

Harvard shot 47% from the field but just 29% from beyond the arc (6 of 21). The Crimson sank 17 of 21 free throws. Columbia shot 41% overall, 19% from distance (4 of 21) and made 11 of 12 foul shots.

The Crimson improve to 2-0 against the Lions for the season. Harvard defeated Columbia 77-73 on Feb. 15.

