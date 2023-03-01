NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Ziggy Reid’s 33 points led top-seeded Merrimack over eighth-seeded Long Island University 91-76 on Wednesday in the Northeast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Merrimack placed fourth-seeded Sacred Heat in the semifinals on Saturday.

Reid shot 11 for 13 (6 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line for the Warriors (16-16. Javon Bennett scored 26 points while going 10 of 13 (4 for 5 from distance), and added three steals. Jordan Minor recorded 17 points and was 6 of 14 shooting and 5 of 11 from the free throw line. The Warriors picked up their eighth straight victory.

The Sharks (3-26) were led in scoring by Jacob Johnson, who finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. R.J. Greene added 13 points and three steals for LIU. Amadou Fall also had 13 points. The loss is the seventh straight for the Sharks.

Reid led his team in scoring with 20 points in the first half to help put them up 54-33 at the break.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.