Reid lifts Merrimack past St. Francis (N.Y.) 75-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Ziggy Reid had a career-high 29 points as Merrimack beat St. Francis (N.Y.) 75-67 on Friday.

Reid made 9 of 11 foul shots, and he added seven rebounds and four blocks.

Mikey Watkins had 14 points for Merrimack (9-7, 9-7 Northeast Conference). Jordan Minor added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Mykel Derring also had 12 points.

Unique McLean had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Terriers (9-10, 9-9). Rob Higgins added 14 points and Chauncey Hawkins had 12 points.

The Warriors leveled the season series against the Terriers. St. Francis defeated Merrimack 84-71 last Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES