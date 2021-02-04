Reid lifts Merrimack over St Francis (Pa) 68-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Ziggy Reid registered 16 points as Merrimack beat St. Francis (Pa.) 68-62 on Thursday.

Devin Jensen had 13 points and eight rebounds for Merrimack (5-4, 5-4 Northeast Conference). Mikey Watkins added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Josh Cohen and Ramiir Dixon-Conover each had 13 points for the Red Flash (5-11, 4-8). Myles Thompson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES