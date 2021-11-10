Reeves lifts Illinois St. over UNC Wilmington 68-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Antonio Reeves had a career-high 29 points as Illinois State narrowly beat UNC Wilmington 68-63 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Mark Freeman had 11 points for Illinois State. Sy Chatman added 10 rebounds. Liam McChesney had four blocks.

Shykeim Phillips had 14 points for the Seahawks. Jaylen Fornes added 12 points. James Baker, Jr. had 10 points. Jaylen Sims had five points and 10 rebounds.

