Reed Jr. lifts SE Missouri over Austin Peay 86-81 in OT

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP)Eric Reed Jr. had a season-high 22 points and Southeast Missouri defeated Austin Peay 86-81 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Reed made a 3-pointer, Nygal Russell scored on a dunk and Nana Akenten made two free throws as the Redhawks ended the extra period on a 7-3 surge.

Reed Jr. shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. Chris Harris had 14 points and six assists for Southeast Missouri (8-14, 6-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Darrious Agnew added 12 points, and his 3-pointer with three seconds left forced overtime tied at 73. DQ Nicholas had 11 points.

Terry Taylor had 29 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks for the Governors (13-9, 9-7). Reginald Gee scored a season-high 21 points. Alec Woodard had five steals.

The Redhawks leveled the season series against the Governors with the win. Austin Peay defeated Southeast Missouri 78-63 last Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES