Reed carries SE Missouri past Eastern Illinois 94-88

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Eric Reed Jr. had a season-high 27 points as Southeast Missouri beat Eastern Illinois 94-88 on Thursday night.

Reed shot 7 for 9 on 3-pointers.

DQ Nicholas had 14 points for Southeast Missouri (10-15, 8-11 Ohio Valley Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Nana Akenten added 11 points and Nate Johnson had 10.

Southeast Missouri totaled 55 points in the second half, a season high.

Mack Smith tied a season high with 22 points for the Panthers (9-17, 6-13). Jordan Skipper-Brown added 20 points and seven rebounds. Marvin Johnson had 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Southeast Missouri defeated Eastern Illinois 75-44 on Jan. 30.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES