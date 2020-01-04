Redeau, Collins lead USF past UConn 75-50

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Laquincy Rideau had 17 points and six assists, David Collins scored 15 points, and South Florida beat UConn 75-60 on Saturday.

The Bulls (8-7, 1-1 American) also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Michael Durr.

James Bouknight had 11 points for UConn (9-5, 0-2 American), which was coming off a 67-51 loss at Cincinnati on Wednesday night in the conference opener.

UConn got within 12 with eight minutes remaining but Rideau’s layup completed a 7-0 run that made it 70-51.

Justin Brown put USF ahead 53-38 on a 3-pointer with 15 1/2 minutes to play.

South Florida went 21 of 29 from the free-throw line. UConn made 10 of 16.

Rashun Williams extended the Bulls lead to 61-42 midway through the second half. That surge came during a four-minute scoreless stretch by UConn.

Rideau had 13 points as USF took a 39-32 halftime advantage. He had a 3-point play and added a layup during a 12-2 run that put the Bulls up 39-29.

Alterique Gilbert cut the UConn deficit to seven on a long-range jumper with 9 seconds left in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: It was a rare loss in the all-time series between the teams. The Huskies have won 22 of the 26 overall meetings.

USF: Rideau has had success against UConn. In three previous games, the senior guard averaged 17.7 points and six rebounds.

UP NEXT

UConn: Has its conference home opener against Tulane on Wednesday night.

USF: Play Tuesday night at East Carolina.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞