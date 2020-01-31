Red Flash erase 20-point halftime deficit, win 84-77

NCAA Men's Basketball
LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Mark Flagg had 19 points as St. Francis (Pa.) rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit to beat Central Connecticut 84-77 on Thursday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Isaiah Blackmon and Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 18 points apiece for the Red Flash (13-8, 6-4 Northeast Conference), while Keith Braxton chipped in 16. Blackmon also had 10 rebounds, while Dixon-Conover made five steals.

Braxton had 14 points and Dixon-Conover 13 in the second half to lead the rally. The Red Flash shot 54% in the first half after a 35% first half.

Central Connecticut scored 49 first-half points, a season high for the team, but after shooting 59% in the first half, faded to 33% in the second. The Blue Devils made 9 of 12 from the arc in the first half but only 2 of 13 in the second half.

Ian Krishnan had 18 points for the Blue Devils (2-21, 1-9). Myles Baker added 16 points. Trey Tennyson had 15 points.

The Red Flash improve to 2-0 against the Blue Devils for the season. St. Francis defeated Central Connecticut 93-69 on Jan. 4. St. Francis faces Bryant at home on Saturday. Central Connecticut matches up against Robert Morris on the road on Saturday.

