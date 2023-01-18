WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Keegan Records scored 18 points as Colgate beat Holy Cross 77-71 on Wednesday night.

Records also added seven rebounds for the Raiders (13-7, 7-0 Patriot League). Braeden Smith scored 17 points while shooting 4 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free throw line. Ryan Moffatt shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points. The Raiders extended their winning streak to seven games.

The Crusaders (6-14, 3-4) were led by Will Batchelder, who posted 20 points. Gerrale Gates added 15 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals for Holy Cross. In addition, Bo Montgomery finished with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.