Rebraca leads North Dakota over South Dakota 75-71

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)Filip Rebraca had a career-high 26 points as North Dakota edged past South Dakota 75-71 on Thursday night in a Summit League opener for both teams.

Tyree Ihenacho had 12 points and nine rebounds for North Dakota (1-3). Mitchell Sueker added 11 points and Caleb Nero had 10 points.

Stanley Umude had 30 points for the Coyotes (0-4). Xavier Fuller added 15 points and A.J. Plitzuweit had eight assists.

