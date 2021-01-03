Rebraca helps carry North Dakota over Kansas City 52-45

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Filip Rebraca scored 16 points as North Dakota topped Kansas City 52-45 on Saturday.

Mitchell Sueker added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Hawks, and Ethan Igbanugo also scored 11 points.

Tyree Ihenacho had eight rebounds for North Dakota (2-8, 2-2 Summit League), which broke its five-game losing streak.

Kansas City scored 16 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Josiah Allick had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Roos (4-6, 0-1). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 13 points. Brandon McKissic had 12 points.

