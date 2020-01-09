Rayman helps spark Colgate to 92-70 romp past Loyola (Md)

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Will Rayman scored 13 of his 18 points before halftime and Colgate cruised past Loyola (Md.) 92-70 on Wednesday night.

Jack Ferguson added a season-high 17 points with four 3-pointers for the Raiders, while Rapolas Ivanauskas chipped in 15 with nine rebounds. Jordan Burns had 13 points and six assists for Colgate (12-4, 3-0 Patriot League), which won its sixth straight game.

Leading 40-32 at halftime, Colgate put up a season-high 52 second-half points, sinking 10 of its 16 3-pointers in the final period. In fact, 10 of 15 made baskets were from distance. The Raiders were 16-for-39 from behind the arc for the game to Loyola’s 6-of-24.

Isaiah Hart and KaVaughn Scott each scored season highs with 17 points for the Greyhounds (9-7, 1-2). Kenneth Jones added 11 points.

Colgate plays Navy on the road on Saturday. Loyola (Md.) plays Lafayette at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

m

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞