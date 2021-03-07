Ray scores 34 to lead Hofstra past Delaware 83-75 in CAA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Jalen Ray had a career-high 34 points as Hofstra got past Delaware 83-75 in the Colonial Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Sunday.

Isaac Kante had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Hofstra (13-9). Tareq Coburn added 12 points, and Caleb Burgess had 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Kevin Anderson scored a season-high 22 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (7-8). Ryan Allen added 15 points and Dylan Painter had 15 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

