Ray, Kante lead Hofstra over William & Mary 82-73

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Jalen Ray scored 21 points and Isaac Kante 13 points and 14 rebounds to help Hofstra sweep the weekend series against William & Mary with an 82-73 win on Sunday.

Caleb Burgess added 15 points, Tareq Coburn scored 12 and Vukasin Masic had 11 for the Pride (6-3, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association), who won their third straight and fifth in the last six games.

Kante had his fourth straight double-double.

Luke Loewe scored 24 points to lead the Tribe (2-5, 0-2). Quinn Blair added 17 points and Connor Kochera had 16.

Hofstra beat William & Mary 61-56 on Saturday, also at home.

