Randolph scores 27 to lift Florida A&M past SC State 75-67

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP)MJ Randolph matched his career high with 27 points as Florida A&M topped South Carolina State 75-67 on Thursday night.

DJ Jones had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Florida A&M (6-9, 5-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Bryce Moragne added 8 points and 15 rebounds.

Jemal Davis had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs (0-16, 0-6), who have now lost 16 straight games. Rahsaan Edwards added 12 points. Tariq Simmons had 11 points.

The Rattlers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Florida A&M defeated South Carolina State 70-68 on Jan. 10.

