Randolph scores 16 to lift Florida A&M over Seattle 71-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
SEATTLE (AP)MJ Randolph had 16 points and eight rebounds as Florida A&M ended its season-opening nine-game losing streak, defeating Seattle 71-57 on Saturday night.

Rod Melton Jr. had 17 points for Florida A&M (1-9). DJ Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds. Brendon Myles had 11 points for the visitors.

Terrell Brown had 18 points for the Redhawks (6-7). Riley Grigsby added 15 points. Morgan Means had 10 points.

Florida A&M plays Iowa State on the road next Tuesday. Seattle plays Long Beach State at home on Monday.

