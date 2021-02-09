Randolph lifts Florida A&M over NC Central 60-47

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)MJ Randolph had 14 points and six rebounds as Florida A&M topped North Carolina Central 60-47 on Tuesday night.

Bryce Moragne had eight rebounds for Florida A&M (4-8, 3-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

C.J. Keyser had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (4-5, 2-2). Deven Palmer added 15 points.

The Rattlers improve to 2-0 against the Eagles for the season. Florida A&M defeated North Carolina Central 59-50 on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES