Randolph lifts Florida A&M over LeMoyne-Owen 95-70

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — MJ Randolph had 21 points and 10 assists as Florida A&M easily defeated LeMoyne-Owen 95-70 on Monday night.

Dimingus Stevens had 14 points for Florida A&M (1-1). Kamron Reaves added 12 points. DJ Jones had 10 points.

Tariq Shepherd had 18 points for the Magicians. Trevor Blackmon added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

