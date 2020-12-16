Randolph carries Florida A&M past Austin Peay 76-70

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP)MJ Randolph had a career-high 27 points as Florida A&M beat Austin Peay 76-70 on Tuesday night.

Evins Desir had 12 points for Florida A&M (1-4). Jai Clark and Johnny Brown each added 11 points.

Mike Peake had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Governors (4-3). Terry Taylor added 13 points and eight rebounds. Reginald Gee had 10 points.

