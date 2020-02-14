Closings & Delays
Radford earns its 6th straight win, beats Presbyterian 81-71

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted:

RADFORD, Va. (AP)Devin Hutchinson had 17 points off the bench to lead Radford to an 81-71 win over Presbyterian on Thursday night.

Carlik Jones had 17 points and seven rebounds for Radford (16-9, 11-2 Big South Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Donald Hicks added 11 points and six rebounds. Devine Eke had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Cory Hightower had 21 points for the Blue Hose (9-17, 6-7). Chris Martin added 14 points. JC Younger had 13 points.

The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Blue Hose this season. Radford defeated Presbyterian 75-64 on Jan. 18. Radford faces Campbell on the road on Saturday. Presbyterian matches up against Winthrop at home on Saturday.

