BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)DaQuan Smith scored 15 points as Radford beat Gardner-Webb 63-59 on Saturday.

Smith had seven rebounds for the Highlanders (8-9, 2-2 Big South Conference). Justin Archer added 12 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line, and they also had eight rebounds. Josiah Jeffers was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

DQ Nicholas led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-9, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and five assists. Gardner-Webb also got 14 points from Julien Soumaoro. Kareem Reid also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Radford visits Winthrop while Gardner-Webb travels to play Presbyterian.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.