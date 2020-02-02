Radebaugh leads N. Colorado over Weber St. 70-52

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Jonah Radebaugh had 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Northern Colorado defeated Weber State 70-52 on Saturday night.

Radebaugh made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Kai Edwards had 13 points for Northern Colorado (14-7, 7-3 Big Sky Conference). Bodie Hume added six rebounds.

Kham Davis had 14 points for the Wildcats (8-14, 4-7). Jerrick Harding added 13 points. Cody John had 11 points.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats this season. Northern Colorado defeated Weber State 65-64 on Jan. 9.

Northern Colorado faces Southern Utah on the road on Thursday. Weber State takes on Sacramento State at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞