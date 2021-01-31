Racine carries Fairleigh Dickinson past Bryant 95-84

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TEANECK, N.J. (AP)Pier-Olivier Racine scored a season-high 23 points on 10 of 13 shooting as Fairleigh Dickinson topped Bryant 95-84 on Sunday.

Racine added three blocks and four rebounds against one turnover.

Jahlil Jenkins had 18 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (5-9, 4-4 Northeast Conference). Elyjah Williams added 16 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Brandon Rush had 15 points and Callum Baker 14.

The 95 points were a season best for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Peter Kiss had 24 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-5, 6-4). Charles Pride added 18 points. Chris Childs had 16 points and Michael Green III 11.

Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Bryant 81-79 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES