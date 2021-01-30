Rachal scores 21 to lead Tulsa past East Carolina 77-68

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)Brandon Rachal had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Tulsa got past East Carolina 77-68 on Saturday.

Rey Idowu had 16 points and eight rebounds for Tulsa (9-6, 6-4 American Athletic Conference). Austin Richie added 14 points. Elijah Joiner had 11 points.

Jayden Gardner had 26 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates (7-6, 1-6), who have now lost five games in a row. Tremont Robinson-White added 15 points. J.J. Miles had 13 points and six assists.

