Rachal, Richie lift Tulsa over Northeastern State 107-74

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Brandon Rachal had 18 points to lead six Tulsa players in double figures as the Golden Hurricane easily defeated Northeastern State 107-74 on Thursday.

Austin Richie added 15 points, Keyshawn Embery-Simpson chipped in 14, and Emmanuel Ugboh and Darien Jackson each had 11.

The 107 points were a season best for Tulsa (11-11), which also achieved a season-high 26 assists.

Troy Locke had 24 points for the RiverHawks. Christian Cook added 16 points and Trey Sampson had 15.

