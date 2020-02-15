Rachal leads Tulsa past USF 56-48, Bulls held to 11 at half

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Brandon Rachal posted 18 points and six rebounds as Tulsa defeated South Florida 56-48 on Saturday, remaining undefeated against the Bulls in nine meetings.

Lawson Korita added 10 points for Tulsa (17-8, 9-3 American Athletic Conference). Darien Jackson added six points and five rebounds. Tulsa has won two in a row and eight of 10.

South Florida was held to a season-low 11 points in the first half on 5-for-17 shooting, including 0-for-6 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Bulls committed 13 first-half turnovers.

David Collins had 14 points for the Bulls (11-14, 4-8). Justin Brown and Laquincy Rideau each had 10 points. USF has now lost two after a three-game win streak ended.

Tulsa plays Houston on the road on Wednesday. South Florida plays Wichita State on the road on Thursday.

