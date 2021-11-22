Quintana scores 24 to lift Loyola Marymount over SMU 76-70

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Joe Quintana had 24 points as Loyola Marymount got past SMU 76-70 on Monday night.

Eli Scott had 18 points for Loyola Marymount (3-2). Keli Leaupepe added 11 points. Dameane Douglas had 10 points.

Kendric Davis had 17 points for the Mustangs (3-3). Zach Nutall added 15 points. Jahmar Young Jr. had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

