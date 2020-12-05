Quintana leads Loyola Marymount over Long Beach St. 85-61

LOS ANGELES (AP)Joe Quintana had a career-high 20 points as Loyola Marymount easily defeated Long Beach State 85-61 on Friday night.

Ivan Alipiev had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Loyola Marymount (2-2). Dameane Douglas added 15 points and nine rebounds. Quentin Jackson Jr. had 11 points.

Michael Carter III had 19 points for the Beach (0-1). Isaiah Washington added 17 points. Chance Hunter had 13 points.

