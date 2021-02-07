Quinnipiac defeats Fairfield 78-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Luis Kortright and Jacob Rigoni scored 20 points apiece as Quinnipiac beat Fairfield 78-63 on Sunday.

Kortright, a freshman, made 8 of 10 shots for his highest-scoring game. He added a career-high 10 assists for his first career double-double.

Seth Pinkney had 11 points for Quinnipiac (5-6, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Quinnipiac dominated the first half and led 40-24 at the break. The Stags’ 39 points in the second half were a season high for the team.

Taj Benning had 18 points for the Stags (3-13, 3-8). Jake Wojcik added 14 points. Supreme Cook had 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES