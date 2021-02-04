Queta scores 14 to lift Utah St. over Fresno St. 69-53

FRESNO, Calif. (AP)Neemias Queta registered 14 points and five blocks as Utah State beat Fresno State 69-53 on Thursday night.

Alphonso Anderson had 13 points for Utah State (14-5, 11-2 Mountain West Conference). Steven Ashworth added 10 points.

Orlando Robinson had six assists for the Bulldogs (7-7, 5-7).

