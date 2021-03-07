Queta leads Utah St. past Fresno St. 57-51

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (AP)Neemias Queta tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds and Justin Bean recorded 13 points and 12 rebounds as Utah State beat Fresno State 57-51 on Saturday night.

Alphonso Anderson had 11 points for Utah State (18-7, 15-4 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth straight win.

The Aggies earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in next weeks conference tournament.

Utah State totaled 17 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Isaiah Hill had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-11, 9-11). Orlando Robinson added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Deon Stroud, the Bulldogs’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 12 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Utah State defeated Fresno State 69-53 on Feb. 4.

Sixth-seeded Fresno State plays No. 11 seed New Mexico on Wednesday in the first round.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES