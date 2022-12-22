TEANECK, N.J. (AP)AJ McKee scored 20 points as Queens beat Fairleigh Dickinson 82-73 on Thursday night.

McKee shot 8 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Royals (10-3). Kenny Dye added 19 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had five rebounds and nine assists. Kalib Mathews recorded 12 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).

Demetre Roberts finished with 21 points and two steals for the Knights (6-8). Ansley Almonor added 17 points and six rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson. Sebastien Lamaute also had 14 points and three steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.