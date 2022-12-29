CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Kenny Dye’s 27 points helped Queens defeat Austin Peay 81-77 in the Atlantic Sun Conference opener for both schools on Thursday night.

Dye was 8 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 8 for 14 from the line for the Royals (11-3). AJ McKee scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. BJ McLaurin recorded eight points and went 2 of 5 from the field.

The Governors (6-8) were led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett, who recorded 24 points and eight rebounds. Sean Durugordon added 20 points and nine rebounds for Austin Peay. In addition, Caleb Stone-Carrawell finished with 13 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Queens visits Eastern Kentucky while Austin Peay visits North Florida.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.