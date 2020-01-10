Live Now
Queen lifts New Mexico St. over Chicago St. 93-54

NCAA Men's Basketball
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Trevelin Queen posted 17 points and six rebounds as New Mexico State rolled past Chicago State 93-54 on Thursday night.

Queen shot 4 for 6 from deep.

Ivan Aurrecoechea had 14 points and eight rebounds for New Mexico State (11-6, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Jabari Rice added 14 points. Shawn Williams had 11 points for the hosts.

Xavier Johnson had 14 points for the Cougars (4-14, 0-3), whose losing streak reached eight games. Andrew Lewis added 10 points and six rebounds.

New Mexico State plays Kansas City at home on Saturday. Chicago State faces Texas Rio Grande Valley on the road on Saturday.

