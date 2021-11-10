Purdue Fort Wayne steamrolls Earlham 103-54 in season opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Jalon Pipkins had 19 points to lead six Purdue Fort Wayne players in double figures as the Mastodons easily defeated Earlham 103-54 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Deonte Billups added 16 points for the Mastodons. Jarred Godfrey chipped in 14, Damian Chong Qui scored 13 and Ra Kpedi had 11.

Jaden Terry had 14 points for the Quakers. Antonio Buckley added 13 points.

