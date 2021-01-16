Pullin scores 20 to carry UC Riverside past Cal Poly 70-53

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP)Zyon Pullin had 20 points as UC Riverside defeated Cal Poly 70-53 on Saturday.

Jock Perry had 17 points for UC Riverside (6-3, 3-1 Big West Conference). Arinze Chidom added 11 points. George Willborn III had 11 points.

Alimamy Koroma had 13 points for the Mustangs (2-8, 0-4), whose losing streak reached six games. Keith Smith added eight rebounds.

Colby Rogers, the Mustangs’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 11.0 points per game, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).

The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs this season. UC Riverside defeated Cal Poly 86-51 on Friday.

