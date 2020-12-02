Providence hangs on for 63-62 win over Davidson

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Nate Watson scored 22 points and Providence held on to defeat Davidson 63-62 in the consolation bracket of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday night.

The Friars led all the way, building a 19-point lead in the middle of the first half but they couldn’t put the Wildcats away.

After Kellen Grady’s layup with 34 seconds left pulled Davidson within 63-62, two different Friars missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving Davidson two chances to pull out the win.

After missing a contest layup with three seconds left, a foul and a miss gave one last chance for a final desperation shot.

Jared Bynum added 14 points and David Duke 13 for Providence (2-1), which plays the winner of UNLV and Alabama for fifth place in the tournament that was moved to North Carolina because of coronavirus concerns. The Friars were just 2 of 16 from 3-point range.

Hyunjung Lee and Kellan Grady scored 17 points apiece for the Wildcats (1-2) with Grady grabbing seven rebounds. Davidson had eight 3-pointers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery