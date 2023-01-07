PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Noah Locke scored 20 points as Providence beat St. John’s (NY) 83-80 on Saturday.

Locke was 7 of 11 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) for the Friars (14-3, 6-0 Big East Conference). Devin Carter scored 19 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line, and added five rebounds and five assists. Ed Croswell was 5 of 6 shooting and 4 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Friars extended their winning streak to nine games.

The Red Storm (11-6) were led in scoring by Joel Soriano, who finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Posh Alexander added 14 points and two steals for St. John’s (NY). O’Mar Stanley also put up 13 points.

Croswell scored nine points in the first half and Providence went into the break trailing 40-39. Providence outscored St. John’s (NY) by four points in the second half. Carter led the way with 12 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Providence is a matchup Saturday with Creighton on the road. St. John’s (NY) hosts Butler on Tuesday.

—

