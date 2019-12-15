Closings & Delays
Printy’s late 3-pointer carries W. Michigan past Manhattan

NCAA Men's Basketball
Jared Printy’s 3-pointer with 4.4 seconds left helped lift Western Michigan to a 59-58 win over Manhattan on Saturday night.

Michael Flowers and Brandon Johnson each scored 15 points for the Broncos (6-5) who have won back-to-back contests following a four-game skid. Johnson also grabbed 11 rebounds. Printy made a pair of 3s and scored six.

Printy’s game winner followed a three-point play from Elijah Buchanan with 15 seconds to go which gave Manhattan a 58-56 lead.

The Broncos trailed 30-24 at intermission despite shooting 6 of 25 before the break and missing 11 of 21 foul shots. Western Michigan used a 17-4 run to start the second half and led 41-34 with 12:38 remaining. The Jaspers (4-5) responded with a 10-2 spurt and led by a point with 8½ minutes left.

Buchanan led Manhattan with 18 points. The Jaspers now have lost three of their last four.

