Preston carries Liberty past Kennesaw State 69-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Blake Preston posted 17 points as Liberty extended its home winning streak to seven games, defeating Kennesaw State 69-63 on Friday night.

Chris Parker had 13 points for Liberty (10-4, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Darius McGhee added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Spencer Rodgers scored a career-high 31 points and had six rebounds for the Owls (3-8, 0-3), who have now lost six games in a row. Kasen Jennings added 11 points. Alex Peterson had eight rebounds.

