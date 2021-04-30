Prep basketball star Emoni Bates reopening his recruitment

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Michigan prep basketball star Emoni Bates said Friday he is reopening his recruitment after he said last year he was heading to Michigan State.

Bates, of Ypsilanti, is considered the top recruit in the country for the class of 2022, according to 247Sports. He posted a message on social media in which he thanked Michigan State coach Tom Izzo but said he was reopening his recruitment.

”I’m not sure what my future holds but I am keeping all of my options open, both college and pro,” he said.

In 2020, Bates was named Gatorade’s national player of the year, the first sophomore to win the award. He announced on ESPN in June he would play for the Spartans.

