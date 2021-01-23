Prairie View tops Mississippi Valley St. 77-31

NCAA Men's Basketball
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP)Cam Mack scored 12 points with nine assists and Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. scored 19 and Prairie View smoked Mississippi Valley State 77-31 on Saturday.

Jawaun Daniels and Lenell Henry each scored 10 points for Prairie View (4-4, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Mississippi Valley State scored a season-low five points in the second half. The Delta Devils shot 2 for 15 (13.3%), including 1 for 9 from 3-point range after halftime.

Terry Collins scored 15 points for Mississippi Valley State (0-13, 0-5) and Caleb Hunter scored 10.

The Delta Devils’ program continues to struggle is it now has a record of 20-119 (.143) since the 2016-17 season.

