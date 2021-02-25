Prairie View routs Mississippi Valley State 82-62

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP)Jawaun Daniels had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Prairie View extended its winning streak to nine games, routing Mississippi Valley State 82-62 on Thursday night.

Cam Mack had 13 points, six assists and six steals for Prairie View (10-4, 9-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Faite Williams added 11 points and eight assists, and Boe Nguidjol also had 11 points.

Prairie View posted a season-high 25 assists.

Terry Collins had 16 points for the Delta Devils (1-19, 1-11). Caleb Hunter added 15 points and eight rebounds. Alex Perry had six rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils for the season. Prairie View defeated Mississippi Valley State 77-31 on Jan. 23.

